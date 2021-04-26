Summer camps return to the Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Summer camps in the Capital Region are making a comeback this year after many of their doors were closed to kids last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The state also gave the go-ahead for overnight camps this summer.

Camps will be operating with COVID precautions in place but there are a wide variety of camps offering both half and full-day programs. Many are also offering before and after camp care.

Below are some summer camps happening throughout the Capital Region.

Open summer programs

Arts Center of the Capital Region- Summer camps for kids ages 6-12+. Camps run June 28- August 27, Monday-Friday 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Cost: Members $275, non-members $300. Material fees vary from $25-$45.

Colonie- Colonie Youth Center summer camp for kids ages 5-12, June 28- August 20 from 7:30 a.m.- 5:30 p.m. Cost: $44 a day, $220 weekly. Counselor-in-training program for kids ages 13-15. Application is due by May 18. Two sessions July 12-30 and August 2-20. Cost: $660 per session.

Grafton- Dyken Pond Summer Camp for kids ages 6-13. Camps run July 19- August 13, from 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. Cost: one-week session $195, two-week session $370. Discount for members.

Hudson Valley Community College- Kids on Campus. Virtual and on-campus camps including sports camps for kids ages 6-16. Half and full-day options available. Camp prices vary.

Jewish Community Center- Camp Shalom for kids ages 6-11 and teen camp for kids ages 12-15. Camps run June 28- September 1, 8 a.m.- 5:30 p.m. Cost: price varies by program. JCC members get a discount, a 10% sibling discount also available.

North Greenbush- Camp Scully offers day and overnight camps for kids in preschool to 11th grade. Camps run June 28- August 20. Cost: varies by program.

Rensselaer- City of Rensselaer Youth Bureau Free Summer Fun Program for kids ages 6-14, July 6- August 14 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Families can register for three weeks outside the Rensselaer Boys and Girls Club Monday, June 29, 4-6 p.m.; Wednesday, July 1, 5-7 p.m.; Friday, July 3, 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Saratoga Springs- Summer Programs. Camp Saradoc full and half-day for kids ages 5-12. Camp runs June 28- August 20. Cost: $94-$240 weekly. Sports camps at various times available June 28- August 21 for ages 5-15. Cost: varies by camp.

West Sand Lake- Poestenkill- Sand Lake Summer Camp for kids entering kindergarten through grade six, July 12- August 13, from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Leadership-in-training camp for kids entering grades 7-9. Cost: $105 weekly for residents, $115 weekly for non-residents if paid by May 23. $115 weekly for residents, $130 weekly for non-residents if paid between May 23- June 16. $130 weekly for residents, $145 weekly for non-residents if paid after June 16.

YMCA of the Capital Region- Summer Camps for kids ages 5-13, June 28- September 3, from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. YMCA summer camps available at these locations: Bethlehem YMCA, Glenville YMCA, Greenbush YMCA, and Southern Saratoga YMCA. Cost: varies by program.

Resident only programs

Bethlehem- Discovery Day Camp for kids entering grades 1-7, 9 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. Camp runs June 28- August 6. Cost: $180-$225 weekly.

Clifton Park- Summer Programs. Full and half-day camps available for kids ages 3-16. Camp dates vary beginning in June. Cost: varies by camp.

Guilderland- Summer Programs. Tawasentha Park half-day camp 8:30-11:45 a.m. for kids ages 5-13. Camp runs from June 28- August 6. Cost: $85 weekly. Other enrichment and sports camps available from June 28- September 3. Cost: varies by camp.