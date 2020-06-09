Summer camp options in the Capital District

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- While many summer camps in the Capital District will not be opening due to the coronavirus pandemic there are some offering virtual camps to keep kids occupied. In anticipation of the region’s total reopening, some are also offering in-person camps in July and August.
News10 ABC has put together a list of some summer camps that still plan on providing virtual or in-person camps.
- Morning and afternoon sessions beginning in July for all ages. Class sizes have been reduced to provide a staff/camper ratio of 5:1. Cost $200/week for half-day sessions, $45 for before/after care.
- Virtual camps for ages 3-10 beginning July 6. Cost $100-$150.
The Arts Center of the Capital Region
- Virtual camps in July, in-person camps beginning in August for ages 6-17. Cost $110-$405.
Hudson Valley Community College
- Virtual camps throughout July and August for ages 5-14. Cost $75-$149.
Schenectady County Community College
- Varitety of online or remote camps beginning in June for ages 8-14. Cost $75-$400.
- Remote music lessons for all ages. In-person camps scheduled from the end of July through August for ages 11-17. Contact the School of Rock for remote music lesson fees. In-person camps cost $400.
- Online reading skills classes for ages 4+. Cost $278-$288.
- Summer youth classes, pre-teen/teen will be conducted via Zoom beginning in July for ages 4-16. Cost $80.
