Summer camp options in the Capital District

News

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted: / Updated:
schenectadycommunitycollege_1536261084271.png

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- While many summer camps in the Capital District will not be opening due to the coronavirus pandemic there are some offering virtual camps to keep kids occupied. In anticipation of the region’s total reopening, some are also offering in-person camps in July and August.

News10 ABC has put together a list of some summer camps that still plan on providing virtual or in-person camps.

Albany Ninja Lab

  • Morning and afternoon sessions beginning in July for all ages. Class sizes have been reduced to provide a staff/camper ratio of 5:1. Cost $200/week for half-day sessions, $45 for before/after care.

The Albany Academies

  • Virtual camps for ages 3-10 beginning July 6. Cost $100-$150.

The Arts Center of the Capital Region

Hudson Valley Community College

  • Virtual camps throughout July and August for ages 5-14. Cost $75-$149.

Schenectady County Community College

  • Varitety of online or remote camps beginning in June for ages 8-14. Cost $75-$400.

School of Rock Albany

  • Remote music lessons for all ages. In-person camps scheduled from the end of July through August for ages 11-17. Contact the School of Rock for remote music lesson fees. In-person camps cost $400.

Siena College

  • Online reading skills classes for ages 4+. Cost $278-$288.

Troy Dance Factory

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak