BARRYVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rescuers in Sullivan County are stressing the importance of water safety, after a drowning Saturday afternoon on the Delaware River. Just after 1:30 p.m., the White Lake Fire Company responded to the river as part of the Sullivan County Dive Task Force.

It comes just a week after a 22-year-old man drowned on the river last Saturday, August 27. The next day, an 18-year-old man and his 34-year-old uncle died after swimming in White Lake. This Saturday’s victim was not named by police.

Particularly as hot weather continues into the Labor Day holiday, rescuers stressed the importance of swimming safety in the Hudson Valley’s lakes and rivers. “This has been a tragic couple of weeks for sure,” officials said. “Please wear a life jacket.”