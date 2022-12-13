PARKSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two teens, both under the age of 17, have been arrested and charged with a carjacking that happened at about 10:30 p.m. on Friday, December 9. Troopers said the preliminary investigation revealed that the owner of a 2018 Subaru Forester was driving home when he was flagged down by a teenage girl who asked for a ride.

She got in the car on the passenger side, police said, and started hitting the driver in the face. Her brother got into the back seat and also started beating the driver, who was pushed out of the car as the two teens drove off, according to police.

Troopers tracked down and stopped the car as the duo drove west on Route 17 in the Town of Thompson. Both suspects were in the car along with three other minors. Police said the others were not involved in the carjacking.

The brother and sister were charged with second-degree robbery and released on family court appearance tickets. There has been no word on their next-scheduled court date.