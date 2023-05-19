BETHEL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — TAP NY is returning for its 24th year of the New York Craft Beer & Music Festival. The event will be held on May 20 and May 21.

The festival will showcase 100 breweries from across the state, unlimited sampling of more than 200 carefully crafted beers, and an eclectic food court. The celebration will also feature live performances from The Wailers, The Classy Wrecks, Blues Traveler, Black Dirt Bandits, and Vanessa Collier.

The event will be hosted at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, the site of the 1969 Woodstock Festival, located at 200 Hurd Rd, Bethel, NY. It will be held from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on May 20, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on May 21.

The New York Craft Beer & Music Festival is presented by Sloop Brewing Company and Blue Point Brewing Company. For more infomation, visit the Bethel Woods Center.