HURLEYVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Catskill Mountainkeeper, an environmental conservation organization, will be hosting and organizing the first-ever “repair cafe” on Saturday, February 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Volunteer experts will be on hand to aid in fixing anything brought by, including but not limited to bikes, toys, clothes, appliances, and electronics.

The Mountainkeeper office is located at 220 Main Street in Hurleyville. According to Catskill Moutainkeeper, the service is free and is all volunteer driven. Drives such as this aim to reduce the amount of waste that ends up in landfills, according to their website.