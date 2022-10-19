WURTSBORO, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Wednesday, October 12, shortly after 8:30 a.m., environmental protection officials were asked to help remove a fire department airboat stuck in the Bashakill Wildlife Management Area. The airboat was deployed as part of a multi-agency fire department response the evening before, when firefighters rescued a stranded kayaker.

Firefighters reached the kayaker and retrieved her from the water around 1 a.m. on October 12. The swamp-like conditions and thickness of the vegetation caused the airboat to become stuck during the rescue and firefighters had to swim ashore and leave the airboat behind.

Forest Rangers Cowart and Parlier went out in a canoe, guided by a drone. They quickly found and helped retrieve the airboat.

If someone needs help on state land, the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) reminds you to call (833) NYS-RANGERS.