MAMAKATING, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A fatal car accident is currently under investigation in the town of Mamakating. James Harrington, 70, of Deerpark was pronounced dead as a result of the crash.

Police responded to U.S. Route 209 around 6:40 p.m. on Friday for reports of a pedestrian struck by a car. Police claimHarrington was being driven by his son James, 33, and the two were traveling South on route 209. After hitting a deer, the two got out of the car to assess the damage. His son stated he saw a car heading north when he heard a crash. He said he saw his father on the ground and injured.

Police say a 2020 Honda CRV struck Harrington. The driver stayed at the scene after the collision. Police report he showed no signs of impairment, and the investigation determined he was not on his phone during the crash.

Harrington was taken to Garnett Medical as a result of the crash. He was pronounced deceased at the hospital.