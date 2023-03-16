KIAMESHA LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Department of Environmental Conservation Officers (ECOs) found a gun tossed by a fleeing suspected felon during a foot chase near Kiamesha Lake. ECOs did not release the suspect’s name, but they say he faces several charges in Sullivan County.

ECOs say, along with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, they worked to find a handgun tossed by a suspect who fled on foot on Tuesday, February 28, near Kiamesha Lake. Due to conditions in the area, a K9 was sent in to try to find the missing handgun. The K9 couldn’t find the gun, and ECOs used a metal detector to find it where they determined it was most likely thrown.

The metal detector signaled the gun under snow in a ditch, and a deputy sheriff and ECO carefully uncovered the loaded .45 caliber handgun.