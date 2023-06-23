SULLIVAN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In May, Department of Environmental Conservation officers intercepted an individual trying to sell a five-and-a-half-foot Asian water monitor lizard online. The seller listed the animal for $1,400 but stated he would negotiate down to $1,000.

Investigator Bastedo posed as a buyer and made plans to meet with the seller in Sullivan County. DEC officers met with the seller and identified themselves after taking the animal into their possession. The seller was issued an appearance ticket for illegally selling a wild animal as a pet. The Asian water monitor was taken to a licensed reptile facility.

A Dangerous Animal License is required in New York to keep Asian water monitors. The license is only issued for scientific, educational, zoological, or propagation purposes. To obtain a license, there are several additional requirements, including proper facilities and caging, insurance coverage, and animal marking or tagging.