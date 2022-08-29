BETHEL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An 18-year-old Bellerose man drowned in White Lake on Sunday, despite a heroic effort from his family to save him. According to police, Basir Amin began to struggle in the deep part of the lake at about 2 p.m. His sister, Amin Nasir, 21, and his uncle, Afrid Haider, 34, sprang into action and tried to help Basir.

As a result, all three went underwater and did not resurface. They were found by responding divers from Bethel Fire, after being underwater for quite some time.

State Police said they immediately started life-saving efforts. The trio was taken to Garnet Health Medical Center in Harris.

Basir Amin was pronounced dead at the hospital. Amin Nasir and Afrid Haider are both listed in critical condition.