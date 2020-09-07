Suicide Prevention Awareness Week: Confronting suicide head-on

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It is National Suicide Prevention week and it’s more important than ever to draw attention to mental health as a recent study shows three times as many American adults met the criteria for a depression diagnosis during the pandemic than before it. So what can you do to get involved? Address the topic of suicide head-on.

“There is a misconception that if you ask somebody if they’re considering suicide that you will put the idea in your head when the research has shown that could not be further from the truth, that it actually opens up the conversation,” said Sandra Goldmeer, with the Capital Region Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. She says people shy away from even using the word “suicide,” but opening up that conversation can be the only way to save someone’s life.

“Just asking the direct question about, ‘have you thought about killing yourself?, ‘have you thought about suicide?” Then being able to share with someone that have can be a protective factor and in addition, opening up the conversation to be able to then create a space and time to protect them.”

That space and time could mean getting them to a safer place, away from the means they may have chosen to commit suicide or to get them the mental healthcare they need.

Looking to get involved? Here is a list of the virtual events happening locally for national suicide prevention week If you need help, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline, it’s open 24/7 at 1-800-273-8255.