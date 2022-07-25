GREENPORT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, the New York State Police arrested Joseph W. Shook, 35, of Stockport, stemming from a burglary of the Cantele Car Wash on Fairview Avenue in Greenport. Troopers were first called to the Cantele Car Wash on April 22, 2022, for a report of two possible break-ins.

An extensive investigation by both Troopers and Investigators found Shook burglarized the car wash on 10 occasions, stealing over $4,000 and damaging the vending machine and coin dispenser in the process, police said.

Charges:

10 counts of third-degree burglary (Felonies)

Second-degree criminal mischief (Felony)

Third-degree grand larceny (Felony)

Shook was arraigned before the Honorable Judge Sacks in Greenport town court and released on his own recognizance. He’s been scheduled to reappear on July 25, at 1:30 p.m.