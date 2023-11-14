GREENPORT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on State Route 23 on Monday evening. First responders were dispatched for the report of two fully engulfed vehicles.

Fire crews from the Greenport Fire Department extricated one driver from their burning vehicle. The driver, Michelle J. Burnham, 59, of Delanson, was transported to the Albany Medical Center in critical condition.

The driver of the second vehicle, David Warfield, 57, of Hudson, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Police say Warfield was traveling eastbound and passing multiple vehicles in the westbound lane.

He then reportedly struck Burnham, who was traveling in the eastbound lane when he tried to avoid a westbound vehicle. Investigations into the crash are ongoing.