THOMPSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On November 7, Environmental Conservation Police investigated a report of someone shooting a deer from an ATV. ECOs were able to locate several pools of fresh blood and a crossbow bolt.

The ECOs were able to locate the hunter with information provided from the complainant. The hunter told the ECOs that he had shot a 10-point buck with a crossbow while trespassing on property without permission. The crossbow did not meet specifications for crossbow hunting in New York. The deer was confiscated and the hunter was ticketed for the illegal take of deer, trespassing, and using a crossbow not lawful for hunting.