The November general election is just days away and News10 is speaking with the local candidates for Congress and state legislature.

Republican Sue Serino is trying to win re-election in the newly re-drawn 41st state senate district. She’s going up against democrat Michelle Hinchey, who is the current senator from the 46th district but had to switch to the 41st because of redistricting.

Serino says he top priority is making things more affordable. She believes it starts with state spending.

“As a business owner if you don’t have it, you don’t spend it,” Serino said. She adds, “that’s something Albany really needs to learn.” Serino pointed out $100 million in Medicaid waste discovered by Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli.

Serino called for more budget oversight and an end to one party rule. She sat down with News10 to discuss the issues facing the 41st state senate district.