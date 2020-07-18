Subaru, Lexus rank high in brand loyalty

(CNN) — People who drive Subaru’s continue to go back for more.

According to J.D. Power — Subaru has the highest loyalty rate.

The company looked at the percentage of vehicle owners who chose the same brand when trading in or purchasing their next car.

For the second year in a row, Subaru ranked highest overall and in mass market brands — with a 60.5% loyalty rate.

It was followed closely by Toyota and Honda.

For luxury vehicles, Lexus ranked highest with a 48% loyalty rate.

Coming in second was Mercedes-Benz, and then BMW in third.

