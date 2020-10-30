SU to take on Rutgers in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) — Syracuse will play at Rutgers on Tuesday, December 8, in the 2020 ACC/Big Ten Challenge. It is a pairing of two former members of the Big East Conference and represents the first encounter between the two programs since 2013.

THE SYRACUSE-RUTGERS SERIES
The Orange and the Scarlet Knights have met 48 times previously. Syracuse has a 39-9 advantage in the all-time series and has captured the last 13 contests. The Orange won the most recent game, a 78-53 decision at the Carrier Dome on November 2, 2013. Rutgers last claimed a series triumph on January 29, 2003, a 68-65 victory in the same season Syracuse went on to win the NCAA Championship.

THE 2020 ACC/Big 10 CHALLENGE
Tuesday, December 8
Boston College at Minnesota
Illinois at Duke
North Carolina at Iowa
Ohio State at Notre Dame
Penn State at Virginia Tech
Purdue at Miami
Syracuse at Rutgers

Wednesday, December 9
Georgia Tech at Nebraska
Indiana at Florida State
Louisville at Wisconsin
Maryland at Clemson
Michigan State at Virginia
NC State at Michigan
Pitt at Northwestern

