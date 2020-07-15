SU says farewell to printed tickets for sporting events

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University will no longer print tickets to football, men’s and women’s basketball and men’s lacrosse games beginning with this fall’s football season.

In a letter to season ticket holders, the university said mobile ticketing will be the only ticketing option for those events.

The letter said it gives the university more flexibility in the era of COVID-19 “to be prepared to manage any future schedule changes and work toward a contactless environment…”

SU said in the last football season about 25 % of all tickets were mobile, and 30 % of last season’s men’s basketball tickets were on a mobile device.

Advantages of the mobile ticketing SU cited were contactless entry, quicker movement into the game, increased security against counterfeit tickets, and the ability to easily transfer the tickets electronically to friends and family.

Syracuse University says fans can manage their season and individual game tickets on their MyCuse Account.

SU also has a web page to guide you through the process of managing and using your mobile tickets. You can access that page here.

Fans without smartphones can call 888-DOME-TIX to talk about ticket options, but SU says printed tickets will no longer be available.