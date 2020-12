SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University Orange take on the Niagara Purple Eagles in the Dome on Thursday. The game is scheduled to tip-off at 7 p.m.

Adrian Autry joined NewsChannel 9 Sports Director Steve Infanti on his radio program earlier in the day with a look ahead at the game.

Thursday’s game will be broadcast live on the YES network.

Spectrum – 52

Direct TV – 631

Fans can stream the game live on the Fox Sports Go app.