Stylist makes up for revenue lost due to COVID19 closures, coiffing hair for 203 clients

LATHAM, NY (NEWS10)- Hair salons and barber shops in New York got the green light to reopen back on June 3rd.

Many barbers and stylists who have returned to work have wasted no time trying to make up for lost revenue.

Hair Stylist Marla Port will never forget how COVID19 changed her life and her livelihood- during the statewide order to shut salons down.

“I’m missing 10 weeks of income. Then there’s the colossal mess of trying to get through unemployement,” said Marla.

She did her best to stay connected to clients and followers on Instagram- posting videos with advice on how to cut your own bangs.

Then, at the beginning of June as part of Phase 2 barber shops and salons in the Capital Region were given the green light to re-open.

And Marla returned to the space she rents in Latham, New York.

She didn’t waste one second getting back to work.

“So, my average day for the month was about 12-13 hours a day.”

She says within the first 30 days of re-opening she coiffed the hair of 203 clients. Cuts and color that can often take hours to do.

Many of her clients had been on a long waiting list.

“It’s a lot like slaving over dinner and all you need is one person to say ‘Thank you’ and it’s worth doing all over again. But when you have 12 appointments in a day and every one of them says ‘Thank you so much’, ‘I’m so glad to be back.’ It made it worth it every moment,” she said.

But re-opening and staying open comes with a lot of changes:

Everyone wears masks, there is mandatory sanitizing between customers as well as temperature checks.

She says she also realizes that the virus is now forcing the temporary closure of some salons- and that the future is uncertain.”

“It’s very likely that we will end up opening and closing in ways as we figure this thing out. Just, any time someone goes to see your service provider, recognize what they’re doing- if they are doing it right- and say, thank you.”

