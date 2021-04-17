Stuyvesant woman arrested on Murder charge

STUYVESANT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police in Livingston Saturday arrested Diana Huyck, 52, of Stuyvesant for Murder in the 2nd Degree, a class A-I felony.

Police say on Friday just after 6 p.m., Troopers responded to a reported stabbing on Dolly Drive in the town of Stuyvesant. Once on scene, Troopers found the victim, John Ford, 50, of Austerlitz, N.Y. and tried to save his life. Unfortunately, Ford died as a result of his injuries and was pronounced dead on scene.

An initial investigation by police found that during a domestic dispute, Huyck had stabbed Ford.

Huyck was arraigned before the town of Stuyvesant Court and remanded to the Columbia County Jail without bail pending a future court appearance scheduled for a later date.