Stuyvesant Plaza holding Spring Sidewalk Boutique Series

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Stuyvesant Plaza is welcoming Capital Region residents to shop, dine and stroll during their Spring Sidewalk Boutique Series in May.

The event is being held over the course of two weekends for shoppers to enjoy an open-air shopping experience on the Plaza. Shops will also feature various specials and promotions during the event.

The first edition of the Spring Sidewalk Boutique series will take place on Saturday, May 1 and Sunday, May 2. The second series will happen on Saturday, May 15 and Sunday, May 16. Hours are Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“After a long winter, our new Spring Sidewalk Boutiques are a great way for individuals and families to get out of the house and enjoy the warmer weather,” said Janet Kaplan, Vice President of Real Estate at Stuyvesant Plaza. “The boutiques are designed to encourage the shopping, dining and strolling that make the Plaza such a special place, while maintaining a safe and socially-distanced environment. We encourage shoppers to join us for one weekend or both.”

Participating shops for May 1 and 2 include:

AT&T

Beck Furs

Jos. A. Bank

Lola Saratoga

Silver Parrot

Ten Thousand Villages.

The weekend of May 15 and 16 will showcase: