Stuyvesant Plaza holding annual Summer Sidewalk Sale

News
Posted: / Updated:
Stuyvesant Plaza sign_1546461847305.jpg.jpg

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Stuyvesant Plaza will once again hold its annual Summer Sidewalk Sale on Saturday, August 7 from 12 t0 5 p.m.

“We are thrilled to welcome shoppers back for our annual Summer Sidewalk Sale, which has become a beloved seasonal tradition amongst both our guests and merchants,” said Stuyvesant Plaza Vice President of Real Estate Janet Kaplan. “The sale is a great way for shoppers to enjoy a summer day outdoors and score great deals on merchandise from our outstanding shops.”

The Summer Sidewalk Sale was temporarily paused in 2020 due to social distancing protocols related to the COVID-19 pandemic. This summer marks the 51st edition of the event.

Shoppers can follow Stuyvesant Plaza on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for updates.

