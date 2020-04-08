Stuyvesant Plaza donating $10,000 in gift cards to local healthcare workers

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Stuyvesant Plaza will purchase $10,000 in gift cards from its restaurants and donate them to local healthcare workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The gift cards will be donated to employees at Albany Medical Center and St. Peter’s Hospital.

“As our local doctors, nurses and healthcare professionals do everything they can to help keep our community safe, we want to do our part to take care of them as well. These gift cards are a small gesture of our gratitude for their tireless work during this continued crisis,” said Stuyvesant Plaza President Ed Swyer. “By purchasing these gift cards from our operating restaurants at Stuyvesant Plaza, we are also able to support each with much-needed revenue. As a result, this action accomplishes two goals in supporting the region’s frontline healthcare workers and our small businesses. We encourage others who are able to do so to follow our lead.”

The gift cards donated to Albany Medical Center and St. Peter’s Hospital were bought in equal allotments from the following restaurants:

Bare Juice Bar

Blaze Pizza

Bountiful Bread

Bruegger’s

Chipotle Mexican Grill

Cold Stone Creamery

Jacob and Anthony’s Italian

Primal Your Local Butcher

TGI Friday’s

Each restaurant is open for delivery and take-out but not dine-in due to current COVID-19 regulations.

“All of our Albany Med colleagues are moved by the outpouring of support from our community. Our mission of patient care, research and education remains strong as we combat COVID-19 together,” said Albany Medical Center President and CEO Dr. Dennis McKenna. “We are grateful for these gift cards for our staff and the recognition of their important work.”

“We are very grateful to The Swyer Family and to Stuyvesant Plaza for their tireless efforts to support our community. St. Peter’s Hospital has been blessed with the charitable support of the Swyer Family Foundation for many years, and this donation of restaurant gift cards is just another example of their kindness that will touch the lives of our front line staff who are at the bedside caring for our patients throughout this crisis,” said St. Peter’s Health Partners Vice President, Philanthropy, Peter D. Semenza. “The late Lewis A. Swyer, who was the first lay Chairman of the Board of St. Peter’s Hospital, would be most proud.”

LATEST STORIES: