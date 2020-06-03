Stuyvesant Plaza details new safety measures as retailers begin to reopen

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Stuyvesant Plaza announced Wednesday a series of new safety measures put in place as retailers around the Capital Region begin to welcome shoppers back as Phase two of reopening begins.

Starting Wednesday, Stuyvesant Plaza’s stores will reopen to shoppers for the first time since mid-March, while the Plaza’s restaurants will continue to offer delivery and take-out service. Dine-in service is part of Phase three of New York’s reopening plan.

“We are thrilled to welcome our shoppers back to Stuyvesant Plaza, which features enhanced health and safety protocols,” said Stuyvesant Plaza President Ed Swyer. “We are engaged in regular conversations with our tenants to share best practices that are informed through recommendations from the New York State Department of Health and the International Council of Shopping Centers. Our top priority is to ensure the health and safety of our guests, employees and tenants as we take this next step forward to reopen the Plaza and our community.”

All shoppers are being encouraged to wear face coverings and to maintain social distancing rules. Common areas will reportedly feature additional benches to use while waiting to enter stores due to social distancing requirements and store occupancy limits, which are temporarily reduced based on a store’s size to help ensure safety.

The Plaza says it has also implemented enhanced cleaning protocols and procedures including regularly wiping down benches, trash cans, and other high touch areas in the public restrooms and customer service office more frequently.

New curbside pickup parking spots will be reportedly be available for customer convenience and efficient service from shops and restaurants. Select retailers are also offering private shopping appointments.

Stuyvesant Plaza’s current operating hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Hours and policies for individual shops will vary during this time. Shoppers should contact each store or restaurant for details. A list of current operating plans for each tenant and their contact information is available here.

