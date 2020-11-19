‘Stuff the Truck’ event this weekend at Crossgates Mall for Adopt-A-Family program

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Time is running out to contribute to Albany County’s Adopt-A-Family program. Each year, residents are offered the opportunity to help ensure local families are able to celebrate the holidays with gifts and have the basic necessities needed heading into the winter months.

“It breaks my heart knowing that some families can’t afford the basics, including pots and pans, blankets, clothing, jackets and appliances. This is especially tragic as the weather begins to get colder. Making matters worse, the pandemic and economic shutdown have devastated so many who lost wages, jobs and even entire businesses,” said County Executive McCoy. “I understand that the economic uncertainty will only make people less able to donate, so I want to thank those who have already donated this year and years prior, and ask everyone to help us spread the word. Every little bit counts.”

The Adopt-A-Family campaign, which began on November 8, will have a drive-thru collection of new, unwrapped donations this Saturday, November 21, which will be socially-distanced, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. It will be in the overflow lot near the Tru by Hilton Hotel, across from 110 Grill at the Crossgates Mall, which is accessed by using the Western Avenue entrance.

For more information about Albany County’s Adopt-A-Family program and other ways to donate, please visit their website or contact the County Department for Children, Youth and Families at (518) 447-5580 or by email at cyfadoptafamily@albanycounty.com.