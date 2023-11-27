COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Kids helping kids. Students at Forest Park Elementary in Colonie partnered with Toys for tots for the annual Stuff the Bus toy drive.

Albany Co.’s annual Adopt-A-Family for the Holidays program returns

Lined up across the school’s gymnasium stage were gifts and trinkets that will end up under the Christmas Tree of a child in need. For 17 years ‘Toys for Tots’, the Village of Colonie and the U.S. Marine Corps have teamed up with kids for this effort. Children grabbed the donated toys off the stage —literally stuffed them into black bags — a multitude of which filled up a school bus.

Staff Sergeant Ted Kleniewski has been a part of the event for 7 years.

“It’s invigorating and it gives you a lot of hope. I guess you could say, to see kids be so passionate about something about giving back. Normally you would think kids want to keep their toys South Colonie schools and their kids. They know all about giving back” the military man told us.

District Superintendent Dr. David Perry says they’ve collected over 2000 toys each year, with Forest Park alone contributing 480.

“It’s heartwarming. It’s difficult for a kid to see a toy, something that they like, and know enough to give it up and give it to someone else. That’s selflessness” Perry added.

It’s a massive effort – one that the Staff Sergeant says his training prepared him for.

“I do have caffeine” Kleniewski joked. “Don’t let me lie, but it’s willpower. Had a bad day? Too bad! Don’t feel good? Too bad! Tired? Too bad! Get it done. That’s it. It’s that easy. Mind over matter right?”, he declared.

If you want to donate you can drop toys off to the South Colonie School District office or Transportation Center through Dec 6.

Colonie Central High School will also host it’s Signature “Lights in the Park” to support Toys for Tots Campaign. This year’s signature event will be Colonie Central High School`s “Holiday Light Parade”. It’s drive through style show held on Saturday, Dec. 2 from 6 to 9 p.m. This event is open to the public. With all toys collected to be donated in support of Toys for