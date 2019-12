EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10)– The East Greenbush Police Department will be “stuffing a cruiser,” and they need your help to do it.

The “Stuff a Cruiser” toy drive is happening Thursday, December 19, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in front of the Walmart in East Greenbush. The department is asking that you bring new and unwrapped toys and clothes for kids of all ages.

Those donations will be given to local families in need.