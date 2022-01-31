STUDY: Under 40% of Albany workers at high risk of automation

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In the past few years, it has become more common to order food from a kiosk, see machines cleaning airport floors, and communicate with a chatbot instead of a customer service agent. According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and Oxford University, 42% of American workers are at a high risk of automation- but that number dips to 38.4% in Albany.

Lower skilled jobs, especially those that require a certain amount of repetition, are most likely to be automated. A Brookings study on automation’s impact on people finds that jobs in office administration, production, transportation, and food preparation are the most at risk of automation. These jobs are more conducive to automation because they involve either routine, physical labor, or information collection and processing activities.

To determine the U.S. metropolitan areas with the most workers at risk of automation, researchers at Commodity.com analyzed the latest data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the University of Oxford. The researchers ranked metros according to the share of workers at high risk of automation, the total number of workers at high risk of automation, the share of workers at medium risk of automation, and the share of workers at low risk of automation. To improve relevance, only metropolitan areas with at least 100,000 people were included in the analysis.

The analysis found that 38.4% of Albany metro area workers are at high risk of becoming automated, while an additional 20.2% are at medium risk, and 41.3% are deemed low risk. Albany has the eighth lowest percentage of workers at high risk out of all midsize U.S. metropolitan areas. Data for the Albany area shows:

Share of workers at high risk of automation: 38.4%

Total workers at high risk of automation: 111,280

Share of workers at medium risk of automation: 20.2%

Share of workers at low risk of automation: 41.3%

For reference, the averages for the entire United States are as follows:

Share of workers at high risk of automation: 41.9%

Total workers at high risk of automation: 40,440,800

Share of workers at medium risk of automation: 21.2%

Share of workers at low risk of automation: 37.0%

For more information, a detailed methodology, and complete results, you can find the original report on Commodity.com’s website.