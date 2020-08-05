Study suggests colleges need to test frequently

(CNN) — As college campuses prepare to reopen, a new study suggests they should frequently screen students for COVID-19.
Researchers found that testing students every two days, even with a low-quality test, could keep infections at a more controllable number, compared to testing weekly with a higher-quality test.
This study, published in the Journal JAMA Network Open, assembled this date using a hypothetical cohort of 5,000 students, ten of which had the virus.
Researchers found that if universities had indoor mask mandates and strict hand-washing policies, less frequent testing could be adequate.
Some doctors say colleges are responsible for ensuring student safety, but some students will also need to comply to these policies if they want to mitigate the spread of the virus.
