Study: Social media is actually good for your mental health

(NEWS10) – Social media has a long history of having a bad reputation when it comes to our mental health – but a new report suggests it actually may benefit and improve our well-being.

According to a Michigan State University media professor – social media makes it easier to maintain relationships and access health information – which can only be beneficial. He says previous Facebook studies have failed to “isolate new tech from youth” and focus on more mature audiences. The report report found that social media users were 63 percent less likely to experience depression and anxiety.

The professor believes life events and social changes in young people, not technology use are to blame for mental distress.

