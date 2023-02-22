ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Are people obsessed with “The Last of Us,” or are they obsessed with popular heartthrob, Pedro Pascal? Regardless, a study by SolitaireBliss.com showed states that searched “The Last of Us,” hinting at their interest in the popular show.

SolitaireBliss.com analyzed Google keywords planner data for various search terms associated with “The Last of Us,” TV series and the video game in the United States. New York ranks second in search volume for the HBO show with 765 search volume per 100k in the last 12 months. SolitaireBliss.com explains New Yorkers are actively searching for “HBO The Last of Us,” showing a clear desire to watch the show. NY has also shown interest in the video game itself, particularly the sequel, “The Last of Us Part II.”

Taking the top spot with 801 searches is Massachusetts searching for the terms “The Last of Us,” “The Last of Us HBO,” and “The Last of Us TV.” Going down the list after Massachusetts and New York is Washington with 753, California with 747, Oregon with 746, Colorado with 694, Nevada with 667, Illinois with 666, Arizonia with 647 and Virginia round out the top ten with 646.