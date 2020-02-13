Study shows dog owners take more pictures of their dog than their partner

SEATTLE, Wash. (WKRN) — A study suggests dog owners tend to take more pictures of and even miss their dogs more than their significant others.

The study from Rover.com shows that out of 54 million households in the US with dogs, 65 percent of dog owners admitted to taking more pictures of their dog than their human partner. Almost half of those people admit it’s harder to leave their dog for a week than their partner.

Not surprisingly, 94 percent of people believe dogs are a part of their family and 56 percent of dog owners say hello to their dogs when they come home before they say hello to anyone else.

How many people would leave their significant other if their dog didn’t like them? Over half.

“Dog people are deeply concerned about their dog’s feelings and well-being. And we’re seeing that reflected in everything from how people name their dog to what they feed them, and the type of pet care they prefer,” said Brandie Gonzales with Rover.

To read the complete report and more findings in it, click here.

