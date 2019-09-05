Study: People with tattoos are more likely to act ‘reckless’ and ‘impulsive’

HAMILTON, Canada (NEWS10) – A study by McMaster University found that individuals who have tattoos are more short-sighted and impulsive than those who do not have tattoos.

Researchers say nothing in their findings mitigates these results including the motive, time contemplated before getting the tattoo, or the time elapsed since the last tattoo. They also found that even the expressed intention of getting another tattoo predicted an increase in short-sightedness.

In the study, Tat will tell: Tattoos and time preferences, researchers were looking at whether tattoos still had negative stereotypes despite their prevelance.

“To be clear, we do not condone discrimination on the basis of tattoos,” researchers said in the study. “Tattoos have come to be so normative among younger Americans that they reveal far less about personality

Researchers surveyed 1,000 American respondents – 781 who had no tattoos, 255 that had one or more hidden tattoos, and 68 having at least one visible tattoo.