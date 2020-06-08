Study: NY’s economy is 5th most exposed to COVID-19

Breaking News
FILE – In this Thursday, March 19, 2020 file photo, a pedestrian wearing a surgical mask and gloves walks past the New York Stock Exchange in New York. Much of Wall Street is still skeptical of the huge surge for stocks over the last two months. Stocks have a long history of making big gains within long-term down markets, only for the bottom to give out again. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen)

NEW YORK (WIVB) — According to a new study from WalletHub, New York’s economy is the fifth most exposed to the coronavirus, across the United States. WalletHub started off its new report with “Coronavirus isn’t just a danger to Americans’ health. It’s also a menace to our wallets.”

A series of factors went into the rankings, like employment at small businesses, the digital economy, and work-from-home infrastructure. Ranking higher than New York on the list are Kentucky, Mississippi, Louisiana and at number one — Florida.

MORE | See the full study here.

