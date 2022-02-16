ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As television stations nationwide saw the popularity of reality shows like the Bachelor/Bachelorette, Real Housewives, and other cable exclusives, Netflix jumped on the bandwagon to offer cable-cutters the drama they so often crave. In order to determine which Netflix reality shows were most popular in each state, USDISH found a list of all Netflix-produced programs and analyzed the volume search of each on SEMRush. Once they had it down to a top ten, they used Google Trends to see which was searched up the most in each state.

The most popular nationwide, and in New York State, was the Netflix original “Too Hot to Handle”. Something about singles trapped on an island with a little robot telling them what to do captured the attention of subscribers in ten states- the only show to hit double-digits nationwide. Season 3 was set to hit the streaming platform early this year and is currently available for streaming.

Behind “Too Hot to Handle” were two shows that gained popularity in eight states after their release, including “Sexy Beasts” and “Floor is Lava”. The first turned blind dating on its head by having each single completely covered in film-level monster makeup. The show was most popular in Ohio and Oregon.

“Floor is Lava”, on the other hand, is a kid’s game gone reality television where teams of three must try to get from one side of a room to another without falling into a pool of “lava”. Both West Virginia and Virginia found this show appealing.

Here is a full map of the most-searched Netflix reality shows by state:

Photo Courtesy USDISH

The cable company USDISH also has a live vote on their website to determine which shows should really receive the Netflix reality show crown. For more information, visit the Dish Network’s online blog site.