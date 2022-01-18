Study: New Yorkers spend less money on groceries than most of U.S.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 04: A customer shops for meat at a Safeway store on October 04, 2021 in San Francisco, California. The price for meat at the grocery stores has surged over the past year with beef jumping 12.2%, pork 9.8% and chicken up 7.2% since last year. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- New Yorkers spend the third least amount of money on groceries, according to a Filterbuy study. The company said New Yorkers’ annual grocery bills are $3,549 per person, compared to the national average of $3,480.

The study found that 7.1% of household spending in New York goes towards groceries. However, New Yorkers are paying more overall, the change in grocery spending between 2019-2020 was up 9.6%. Nationally, 8.2% of household spending goes towards groceries with an 11.2% increase in spending between 2019-2020.

“Groceries are among the areas where inflation has challenged household spending this year. According to recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, food at home cost 6.4% more in 2021 than 2020, the highest year-over-year increase since the Great Recession,” said Filterbuy. “Prices for meat, poultry, fish, and eggs alone increased by 12.8% over that span.”

Top five states that pay the least for groceries

Minnesota Maryland New York North Dakota South Dakota

Top five states that pay the most for groceries