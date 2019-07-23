Study: Millions take aspirin without doctor’s recommendation

(CNN)– Taking aspirin every day without talking to a doctor first. That’s what a new study claims that millions of people have done all in an effort to prevent heart disease.

The new study has been published in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine. Researchers say this happened back in 2017. Many of the people who took aspirin daily never had cardiovascular disease in the first place.

Back in march, new guidelines were issued, saying that taking aspirin may be unnecessary. It could also be risky partly due to the risk of internal bleeding. However, now that the guidelines have changed, experts say more research needs to be done.