Study: Men say it takes 7 months to know they found “the one”

Leann and Bob Adams’ bride and groom figurines on top of their 50-year-old wedding cake top photographed in their home Friday morning July 19, 2013. The Adams were married on June 29, 1963. Over 50 years, the cake has been stored in three freezers in three houses and has endured occasional defrosting during power outages […]

A new study is says the average American man knows after seven months of dating if his partner is “the one.” Jewelers Mutual Insurance group asked 2,000 men a variety of questions about what goes into the decision to get down on one knee.

The survey also shows that nearly half of the men questioned say they received little hints from their partner about a future proposal. Some of those hints included watching TV or movies involving weddings, discussing other people’s engagements and marriages and leaving wedding magazines out to be discovered.