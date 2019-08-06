Study: little evidence to link video games to real-world violence

News
Posted: / Updated:

(NEWS10) – In the wake of mass shootings in California, Texas and Ohio, President Trump and Top Republicans are citing video games as one explanation for the violence.

But experts say there is little evidence to link violent games to violence in the real-world.

For example, a study published this year looked at more than a thousand British adolescents.

It found no link between the time spent playing violent video games and aggressive behavior.

That’s consistent with other recent research showing little — if any — link between violence and video games.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play