Study: Link between exposure to cleaning products and childhood asthma

(CNN) — Infants exposed to the chemicals in cleaning products are more likely to develop asthma later in life, according to a new study published Tuesday in the Canadian Medical Journal.

Researchers followed more than 2000 Canadian children, starting at the age of three months. Parents detailed which cleaning products they used and how often.

The products included spray air fresheners, plug-in deodorizers, dusting sprays, antimicrobial hand sanitizers and over cleaners.

Researchers determined chronic wheezing symptoms often showed up by the time the children turned three.

The first months of a baby’s life are crucial for the development of the immune and respiratory system. The study said that by identifying hazardous exposure during infanthood, preventable factors could reduce childhood asthma and allergy risk.

