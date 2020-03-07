Interactive Radar

Study: Leisure activity may help older adults’ brains

by: CNN

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

(CNN) — Researchers say light physical activity could help older Americans stay mentally strong.

Scientists from Columbia University looked at brain shrinkage in older adults.

They assessed activities like walking, gardening, swimming and dancing.

They found people who were more active had larger brain volumes.

According to experts, the brain generally shrinks with increasing age, typically starting when you’re around 60 or 70-years-old.

It can lead to slowing processing and limited cognitive functions in the elderly.

