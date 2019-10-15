Study: JetBlue Airways is best for families

(CNN)– Are you busy planning your family’s holiday vacation? A new study could help you find the best airline for that holiday adventure.

The travel website “The Points Guy” says JetBlue Airways is the nation’s top airline for families. The website credits JetBlue for its unlimited free snack basket, comfortable seats, and the ability for families to pool miles together.

Coming in second place is Southwest Airlines. “The Points Guy” says that while it scored well, it’s one flaw is that travelers cannot book a flight more than six months in advance. On the plus side though, the airline does not have a baggage fee and they do offer a set boarding time for families.

Third place goes to Hawaiian Airlines. If you want to say “aloha” to the islands, this airline has the best average on-time performance in the U.S.

