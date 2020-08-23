Study: Greenland record ice loss threatens coastal cities

FILE – In this Aug. 16, 2019, file photo, large icebergs float away as the sun rises near Kulusuk, Greenland. Rising temperatures and diminished snow and ice cover in the Arctic are imperiling ecosystems, fisheries and local cultures, according to a report issued Tuesday, Dec. 10 by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana, File)

(CNN) — A new study shows Greenland’s ice sheet is melting faster than ever before — causing rising seas levels that could threaten coastal cities all around the world.

The research is out in the journal Communications Earth and Environment.

It shows the country lost 532 billion tons of ice last year. In prior years, it shed about half that much on average.

The melting is likely to get worse due to increasing greenhouse gas emissions and climate change.