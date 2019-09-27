Study finds plastic tea bags leak billions of microplastics

(CNN) – The next time you make a cup of tea, scientists say you might want to pick that paper tea bag or just go loose-leaf.

If you use a plastic tea bag shards of plastic might end up in your Earl Grey or Oolong.

That’s the latest from a new study that put four different plastic tea bags to the test.

Researchers removed the tea from the bag before putting it in boiling water and ended up finding just one bag released billions of what they call microplastic particles into the cup.

That’s thousands of times higher than the amount of plastic that’s been found in other kinds of food or drinks.

Apparently, we already eat quite a bit of plastic as it is, enough to equal the weight of a credit card every week!

At this point, scientists don’t really know how these particles could affect our health because there just haven’t been enough studies.

The World Health Organization says that needs to change since microplastics are everywhere.