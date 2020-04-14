Study finds pandemic devastating small businesses

'There's more interest and more inquiries than there is dollars.'

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Small businesses are suffering in a big way due to COVID-19, according to a recent survey from the National Federation of Independent Business.

The survey says small businesses are “very adversely affected” and nationally, there are more inquiries for loans than there are dollars.

Out of the 300,000 small businesses polled, 80% reported slower sales, and 72% are “very concerned.”

Locally, you’re seeing small businesses like restaurants do take out, and small contractors providing curbside service. But most striking? The survey found 26%of small businesses report delaying payments.

Loan applications can be cumbersome, so during this crisis, NFIB officials are working to help owners fill out applications for small business loans.

Unfortunately, with the legislation passed federally, it does not go far enough to address those independent contractors or sole proprietors. We’re hoping when the next stimulus package is addressed to the federal level, there’ll be some additional modifications to address some of those needs here. Gil White, West Virginia State Director of NFIB

