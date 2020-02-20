Study finds most pet owners use their security systems to spy on pets

(NEWS10) — A majority of pet owners with security systems use their smart tech to check in on their four-legged friends when they are away from home, according to a study by home security company Frontpoint.

According to the study, 56% of pet owners with security systems use those systems to keep tabs on their pets. The percentage of pet owners between the ages of 18-34 using their smart tech to monitor their pets was even higher, at 60.29%.

The survey found many pet owners have purchased home security devices, like web-enabled cameras, specifically to keep an eye on their pets.

Do you use your home security system to keep an eye on your furry friends?