Study finds Americans spending average of $178.44 on COVID-19 supplies

U.S. (NEWS10) — A recent study conducted by LendingTree, found that during the current COVID-19 pandemic, Americans are spending an average of $178.44 on supplies.

The company surveyed 1,050 Americans who were asked about how they are preparing for the coronavirus pandemic and self-quarantine. The LendingTree team asked those who were surveyed if they had purchased any supplies, what was a priority in terms of supplies, as well as how much they had spent.

Here are some of the findings:

63% of consumers purchased supplies related to the COVID-19 outbreak , spending an average of $178.44.

The study found that the majority of Americans are concerned about the coronavirus and are spending large amounts to stockpile supplies in preparation for self-quarantine.

To view the full study results, click here.