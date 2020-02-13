Study finds 2010 BP oil spill was bigger than originally estimated

GULF OF MEXICO (NEWS10) — A new study says the BP oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico was far bigger than originally estimated.

It happened after an explosion and fire at the oil rig in 2010, which dumped about 170 million gallons of oil into the Gulf.

According to the study, the spill itself was about 30 percent larger than originally estimated, with oil reaching the coast of Texas, the Florida Keys, and parts of both east and west coasts of Florida.

So far, BP is declining to comment.

